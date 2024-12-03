Left Menu

Lebanon Urges Ceasefire Compliance Amid Tense Truce

Top Lebanese officials have called on the United States and France to ensure Israel adheres to a fragile ceasefire following a series of military operations in Lebanon. The truce prohibits Israeli offensive actions while demanding Lebanon prevent attacks on Israel. A U.S.-led monitoring effort is underway.

Top Lebanese officials have called upon Washington and Paris to press Israel into maintaining a ceasefire, after a slew of military operations deemed violations by Beirut threatened the truce's stability. The ceasefire, negotiated by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, has come under strain after deadly exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Berri reached out to the U.S. and French officials, voicing concerns over the ceasefire's integrity. While French foreign leaders engaged in dialogue with their Israeli counterparts, the U.S. State Department acknowledged potential violations but stated the truce is intact.

The agreement prohibits Israeli military operations in Lebanon while requiring Lebanon to curtail armed group attacks on Israel. A monitoring mechanism, led by the U.S., is set to commence, tasked with verifying adherence to the truce, as Lebanese authorities reported multiple violations amid calls for urgent enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

