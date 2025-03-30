Building Alliances: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Chinese Tensions

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored Japan's indispensable role in the face of Chinese aggression, as plans commence to enhance the U.S. military command in Japan. At a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, Hegseth emphasized the shared warrior ethos between the two nations' forces.

He reaffirmed Japan's position as a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific peace and security under President Donald Trump's administration. The U.S. aims to deepen coordination with Japan following a major revamp announced by President Joe Biden's administration, positioning China as the greatest strategic challenge.

Despite cordial relations with Japan, Hegseth criticized European allies for assuming perpetual U.S. presence. Concurrently, Japan plans to double military spending while constrained by its U.S.-authored post-WWII constitution. The visit also highlighted Hegseth's controversial Signal messaging disclosure regarding Yemen strikes, raising security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)