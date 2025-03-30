Left Menu

Building Alliances: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Chinese Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized Japan's role in countering Chinese aggression and highlighted plans to upgrade U.S military command in Japan. The strengthened partnership includes joint military initiatives, highlighting the U.S. commitment to its Indo-Pacific alliance. Comments also reflected ongoing tensions over the defense treaty and financial agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:06 IST
On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored Japan's indispensable role in the face of Chinese aggression, as plans commence to enhance the U.S. military command in Japan. At a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, Hegseth emphasized the shared warrior ethos between the two nations' forces.

He reaffirmed Japan's position as a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific peace and security under President Donald Trump's administration. The U.S. aims to deepen coordination with Japan following a major revamp announced by President Joe Biden's administration, positioning China as the greatest strategic challenge.

Despite cordial relations with Japan, Hegseth criticized European allies for assuming perpetual U.S. presence. Concurrently, Japan plans to double military spending while constrained by its U.S.-authored post-WWII constitution. The visit also highlighted Hegseth's controversial Signal messaging disclosure regarding Yemen strikes, raising security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

