Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Program

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Tehran rejected direct negotiations with the U.S., responding to Trump's letter regarding Iran's nuclear program. Despite rejecting direct talks, Iran is open to indirect negotiations. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate over nuclear activities and economic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:42 IST
Iran's President
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed on Sunday that Tehran has declined direct discussions with the United States, responding to a letter from President Donald Trump concerning the rapidly advancing Iranian nuclear program.

Pezeshkian's statements marked the first official confirmation of Iran's response to Trump's outreach. This development hints at escalated tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Despite ruling out direct negotiations, Pezeshkian mentioned that indirect communication channels remain open, although it remains uncertain if Trump is amenable to such talks. The situation develops as Israel and the United States firmly oppose Iran's potential acquisition of a nuclear weapon, further heightening fears of conflict.

