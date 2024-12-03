Left Menu

Qatar's Role in Seeking Syrian Peace Solutions

Qatar is collaborating with Turkey and regional allies to help resolve ongoing hostilities in Syria. Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari highlighted these efforts during a press briefing, while also addressing speculations of an unconfirmed meeting involving Iran, Russia, and Turkey at the upcoming Doha Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:26 IST
Qatar's Role in Seeking Syrian Peace Solutions
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar has been actively pursuing peace solutions for the conflict in Syria, working closely with Turkey and other regional partners. This information was confirmed by Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari during a press conference held on Tuesday.

When questioned about reports from Iranian state media suggesting that Iran, Russia, and Turkey were planning a meeting to discuss the Syrian issue during the Doha Forum, Al-Ansari clarified that no such plans were currently known to him.

Nonetheless, he assured that Qatar remains open and ready to contribute to peace efforts in the region, signifying the country's ongoing commitment to resolving the hostilities affecting Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024