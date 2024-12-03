Qatar's Role in Seeking Syrian Peace Solutions

Qatar has been actively pursuing peace solutions for the conflict in Syria, working closely with Turkey and other regional partners. This information was confirmed by Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari during a press conference held on Tuesday.

When questioned about reports from Iranian state media suggesting that Iran, Russia, and Turkey were planning a meeting to discuss the Syrian issue during the Doha Forum, Al-Ansari clarified that no such plans were currently known to him.

Nonetheless, he assured that Qatar remains open and ready to contribute to peace efforts in the region, signifying the country's ongoing commitment to resolving the hostilities affecting Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)