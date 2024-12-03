Opposition Leaders Rally for Adani Probe
Several opposition parties in India's Parliament protested demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Group following allegations of bribery and fraud. Major opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, voiced their concerns, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the issue.
Members of Parliament from several INDIA bloc parties staged a protest on Tuesday on the Parliament premises demanding a thorough investigation into the Adani issue by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).
Prominent leaders from the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and the Left parties united in their call for accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the allegations against Adani Group.
While Rahul Gandhi and other key opposition figures actively participated in the protest, the TMC opted not to prioritize the matter, urging discussions on issues like unemployment and price rise instead.
