Modi Advances Regional Ties with Thailand and Sri Lanka Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a diplomatic mission to Thailand on Thursday, aiming to fortify regional collaboration through the sixth BIMSTEC summit.

Highlighting the strategic importance of India's North Eastern region, Modi emphasized BIMSTEC's role in boosting development and connectivity in the Bay of Bengal area.

Following his Thailand visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral talks in Sri Lanka as part of his efforts to enhance cultural and economic partnerships in the region.

