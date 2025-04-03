Left Menu

Modi Advances Regional Ties with Thailand and Sri Lanka Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Thailand for the sixth BIMSTEC summit, followed by a visit to Sri Lanka. He aims to reinforce regional cooperation and bilateral ties, with a focus on shared cultural and historical connections. Modi will engage in discussions to strengthen partnerships and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:21 IST
Modi Advances Regional Ties with Thailand and Sri Lanka Visits
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a diplomatic mission to Thailand on Thursday, aiming to fortify regional collaboration through the sixth BIMSTEC summit.

Highlighting the strategic importance of India's North Eastern region, Modi emphasized BIMSTEC's role in boosting development and connectivity in the Bay of Bengal area.

Following his Thailand visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral talks in Sri Lanka as part of his efforts to enhance cultural and economic partnerships in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025