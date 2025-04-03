Modi Advances Regional Ties with Thailand and Sri Lanka Visits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Thailand for the sixth BIMSTEC summit, followed by a visit to Sri Lanka. He aims to reinforce regional cooperation and bilateral ties, with a focus on shared cultural and historical connections. Modi will engage in discussions to strengthen partnerships and regional development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a diplomatic mission to Thailand on Thursday, aiming to fortify regional collaboration through the sixth BIMSTEC summit.
Highlighting the strategic importance of India's North Eastern region, Modi emphasized BIMSTEC's role in boosting development and connectivity in the Bay of Bengal area.
Following his Thailand visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral talks in Sri Lanka as part of his efforts to enhance cultural and economic partnerships in the region.
