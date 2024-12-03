Congress Calls for Action: Relief Efforts Amplified in Cyclone Fengal's Wake

The Congress party on Tuesday called on the central government to allocate sufficient funds for the rehabilitation of those impacted by Cyclone Fengal, urging party members in Tamil Nadu to actively assist in relief operations.

The cyclone, which began as a low-pressure system on November 23, dealt a heavy blow to 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, affecting approximately 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals across the region.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, joined by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urged Congress cadres to extend aid to those in distress, while imploring the Modi government to use PMCARES to support state rehabilitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)