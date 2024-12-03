Congress Calls for Action: Relief Efforts Amplified in Cyclone Fengal's Wake
The Congress party appealed for increased support and funding for regions affected by Cyclone Fengal, which devastated Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Key leaders urged Congress workers to aid in relief efforts as the cyclone left 1.5 crore people impacted, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Tuesday called on the central government to allocate sufficient funds for the rehabilitation of those impacted by Cyclone Fengal, urging party members in Tamil Nadu to actively assist in relief operations.
The cyclone, which began as a low-pressure system on November 23, dealt a heavy blow to 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, affecting approximately 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals across the region.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, joined by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urged Congress cadres to extend aid to those in distress, while imploring the Modi government to use PMCARES to support state rehabilitation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Press Club Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Journalists
Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
Land belongs to people living there; entire political machinery twisted to help one person: Rahul Gandhi on Dharavi redevelopment plan.
Maharashtra assembly polls a battle of ideologies, between a few billionaires and the poor: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
We will remove 50 per cent cap on reservations: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.