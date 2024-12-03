Land Allotment Scandal: Irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Unveiled

Evidence of significant irregularities has been detected in the transfer of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to BM Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency, in a communication sent to the Karnataka Lokayukta department, claimed that its probe found MUDA had illicitly allotted 1,095 sites in benami and other unauthorized transactions. Contraventions of statutory guidelines in the transfer of land to Parvathi, evidence of document tampering, undue influence, and forgeries were detected during the ED's money laundering investigation into this politically charged case.

The probe further found that Siddaramaiah's personal assistant, SG Dinesh Kumar, wielded undue influence in the process, implicating a larger network of real estate businessmen and influential figures involved in the illegal allotments.

(With inputs from agencies.)