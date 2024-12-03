Caught in Limbo: Migrants and the Clock Against U.S. Policies

In Mexico, Venezuelan migrant Nidia Montenegro anxiously monitors her cellphone, waiting for a crucial appointment with U.S. border officials to seek asylum. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, migrants face uncertainty over legal entry into the U.S.

Amid fear of border policy changes, Montenegro is among many contemplating returning home despite violence in Mexico. Kidnappings, extortion, and other crimes weigh heavily on migrants' minds, leaving limited and distressing choices.

Migrants face myriad dangers on the journey northward, compounded by Mexican policies relocating non-Mexican migrants. The International Organization for Migration reports thousands opting for 'voluntary return' due to violence, underscoring the critical situation as the U.S. transition looms.

