Left Menu

Caught in Limbo: Migrants and the Clock Against U.S. Policies

Venezuelan migrant Nidia Montenegro, among others, waits in Mexico for a U.S. asylum appointment. Facing possible policy changes after Donald Trump takes office, many migrants are contemplating returning home due to violence and hardship in Mexico. A complex situation with uncertain outcomes looms for these vulnerable individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:35 IST
Caught in Limbo: Migrants and the Clock Against U.S. Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Mexico, Venezuelan migrant Nidia Montenegro anxiously monitors her cellphone, waiting for a crucial appointment with U.S. border officials to seek asylum. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, migrants face uncertainty over legal entry into the U.S.

Amid fear of border policy changes, Montenegro is among many contemplating returning home despite violence in Mexico. Kidnappings, extortion, and other crimes weigh heavily on migrants' minds, leaving limited and distressing choices.

Migrants face myriad dangers on the journey northward, compounded by Mexican policies relocating non-Mexican migrants. The International Organization for Migration reports thousands opting for 'voluntary return' due to violence, underscoring the critical situation as the U.S. transition looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024