Construction Mishap: Finland's Fibre-Optic Cable Breaks

In Finland, two land-based fibre-optic cables were damaged, believed to be due to construction work, not sabotage. Authorities, including Finnish police and the Swedish Telecom Authority, have confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion. The cables connecting Finland and Sweden were repaired promptly.

Updated: 03-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:46 IST
Construction Mishap: Finland's Fibre-Optic Cable Breaks
Two land-based fibre-optic cables in Finland were damaged on Monday, with authorities attributing the breaches to construction work rather than criminal activity.

Finnish police confirmed no criminal inquiry has been opened, despite heightened alert following similar incidents in the Baltic Sea raising sabotage concerns.

Both cables connecting Finland and Sweden were repaired by Tuesday afternoon, according to government communications agency Traficom.

