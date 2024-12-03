Supreme Court Appoints Administrator for Historic Oachira Parabrahma Temple Elections
The Supreme Court has appointed retired Kerala High Court Judge Justice K Ramakrishnan as administrator to oversee elections for the Oachira Parabrahma Temple. The temple, known for its historical significance, requires meticulous administration, and the election process should be completed within four months in line with the temple's bye-laws.
The Supreme Court has stepped in to appoint a retired judge of the Kerala High Court as the administrator to oversee the administration and management elections of the centuries-old Oachira Parabrahma Temple.
Justice K Ramakrishnan will lead the effort to ensure elections are conducted fairly and efficiently, adhering strictly to the temple's established bye-laws. The court's decision underscores the importance of preserving the temple's historical and cultural value while ensuring the needs of the public are met.
The administrator is tasked with finalizing and publishing the voters' list, completing the election process within four months, and possibly appointing two officers to assist in the smooth execution of the task.
