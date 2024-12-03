Left Menu

A Step Forward: The Rising Tide of Women in India's Armed Forces

The representation of women in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles has increased from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,910 in 2024. The government plans to recruit more women, aiming for a 33% representation. States are urged to create additional positions to enhance women's roles in police forces.

Updated: 03-12-2024 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The representation of women in India's Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles has seen a noteworthy rise, climbing from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,910 in 2024, as informed by the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced plans for recruiting 4,138 more women personnel by 2025, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to increase female representation in these forces. CISF leads with 7.02% women, followed by other forces with lesser percentages.

Additionally, the Bureau of Police Research and Development data revealed 2,63,762 women personnel in state police forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued several advisories to states and UTs, aiming for at least 33% female representation in police forces, along with creating new posts for women officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

