Swiss Court Rejects Key Appeal in Trafigura Corruption Case

A Swiss court dismissed Trafigura's request to dismiss or strike evidence in a significant corruption case involving bribery in Angola. The trial involves Trafigura and three other defendants accused of corruption for securing oil contracts. The panel is still deliberating a separate statute of limitations plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:32 IST
A Swiss court has rejected crucial appeals by Trafigura's legal team, who sought to dismiss an ongoing corruption trial or eliminate a pivotal piece of evidence. This revelation comes from four sources closely associated with the matter, who spoke to Reuters.

The case, which is high-profile in nature, involves Trafigura and three other co-defendants, including a former executive. They face allegations of having bribed an Angolan official to secure oil contracts during 2009-2011. The court is still considering a third request by Trafigura, which challenges portions of the evidence based on a 15-year statute of limitations in Swiss law.

While Trafigura has withheld comments, the Attorney General's office acknowledged the court's decisions. This trial, which is set to proceed until at least December 20, will feature testimonies from the four defendants, including Trafigura's former executive Mike Wainwright, who has refuted all allegations.

