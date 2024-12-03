Left Menu

A Call for Crop Stubble Solutions: Financial Support for Farmers

MP Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party has urged for a Rs 2,500 per acre financial aid to Punjab's farmers, highlighting that this could prevent stubble burning, a significant air pollution cause across North India. He also advocates for crop diversification as a long-term solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:41 IST
A Call for Crop Stubble Solutions: Financial Support for Farmers
Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the air pollution crisis choking North India, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has proposed financial aid for farmers in Punjab. During a Zero Hour mention, he requested a Rs 2,500 per acre support to help farmers effectively manage crop stubble, thus preventing its open burning.

Chadha emphasized that while stubble burning, a major contributor to pollution, is often blamed solely on farmers, they act out of compulsion rather than choice. The situation aggravates as farmers have a very narrow window of 10-12 days to clear their fields post-harvest to prepare for the next crop cycle.

He suggests crop diversification as a sustainable long-term solution to reduce the environmental impacts of traditional paddy cultivation. This financial aid, he insists, will alleviate the need for farmers to resort to hazardous practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024