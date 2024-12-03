Left Menu

Markets Await Job Report Amidst Slight Dip

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday, following record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investors are eagerly anticipating a significant jobs report due later this week, along with additional data and insights from Federal Reserve officials. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each saw a minor decline at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:08 IST
Markets Await Job Report Amidst Slight Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a modest decline as trading began on Tuesday, even after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached unprecedented levels in the previous session. Investors are turning their attention to a pivotal jobs report expected later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 12.4 points, or 0.03%, opening at 44769.58. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a 4.2-point decrease or 0.07%, beginning at 6042.97, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 39.6 points, or 0.20%, starting at 19364.343.

The anticipated jobs report, along with forthcoming data and comments from Federal Reserve officials, is the key focus for market participants, potentially influencing future market directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024