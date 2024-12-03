Left Menu

Farmers' Fight: Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protesting farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Parishad President Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa', were arrested near the Delhi-Noida border, highlighting ongoing disputes over land compensation. Denouncing the arrests, farmer organizations have escalated protests and urged legal intervention. The situation remains tense as leaders warn of nationwide agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, over 160 farmers were arrested Tuesday while protesting at Noida's 'Dalit Prerna Sthal', demanding adequate land compensation. The protest came after their march to Delhi was halted a day earlier.

This action, denounced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) as unconstitutional, led to widespread calls for judicial intervention. The farmers, mobilized from across Uttar Pradesh, vowed to continue their protest.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) convened an emergency panchayat, announcing plans for a larger demonstration. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait emphasized that protests could escalate into a nationwide movement if the government's alleged unlawful land acquisition practices do not cease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

