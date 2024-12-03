South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Controversial Martial Law

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea has brought the nation into a political uproar by declaring "emergency martial law." His announcement targets the opposition, accusing them of sympathizing with North Korea and hindering governmental functions with actions deemed anti-state.

In a bold televised address, Yoon pledged to eliminate pro-North Korean influences and defend the constitutional democratic order. The decision, however, has sparked a fierce backlash, even drawing ire from Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon's conservative People Power Party, who publicly opposed the measure.

Yoon's declaration comes amid significant political strife, as his administration struggles against an opposition-majority parliament and battles over budget matters and attempted impeachment motions. The President's act raises concerns over South Korea's democratic stability and furthers the controversy surrounding his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)