Left Menu

South Korea Under Martial Law: A Historic Declaration

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law for the first time since 1980, implementing strict prohibitions on political activities and media. This directive includes banning rallies, controlling the press, and ordering striking medical personnel back to work, aiming to protect democracy and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:43 IST
South Korea Under Martial Law: A Historic Declaration
  • Country:
  • South Korea

For the first time in over four decades, South Korea has declared martial law under President Yoon Suk Yeol's leadership. The decision, effective December 3, 2024, aims to safeguard the country's liberal democracy against perceived anti-state forces and ensure public safety.

The military decree imposes a ban on political activities, including those of the National Assembly and local councils. It also restricts media and publications under the control of the Martial Law Command, prohibiting fake news and public opinion manipulation.

Additionally, striking medical personnel must resume work within 48 hours, with violators facing penalties. Citizens, excluding those identified as anti-state, will experience measures intended to minimize everyday disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024