South Korea Under Martial Law: A Historic Declaration

For the first time in over four decades, South Korea has declared martial law under President Yoon Suk Yeol's leadership. The decision, effective December 3, 2024, aims to safeguard the country's liberal democracy against perceived anti-state forces and ensure public safety.

The military decree imposes a ban on political activities, including those of the National Assembly and local councils. It also restricts media and publications under the control of the Martial Law Command, prohibiting fake news and public opinion manipulation.

Additionally, striking medical personnel must resume work within 48 hours, with violators facing penalties. Citizens, excluding those identified as anti-state, will experience measures intended to minimize everyday disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)