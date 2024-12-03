Combating Terror: Parliamentary Panel's Action Plan
A Parliamentary panel emphasizes the need for an action plan against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, urging dismantling of terror networks and enhancement of border security. The committee, led by Shashi Tharoor, recommends diplomatic, financial, and digital counter-terrorism measures to address radicalization and terrorist financing.
A Parliamentary panel has emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive action plan to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The panel insists that dismantling terror networks and safe havens is crucial to curbing attacks in India.
Unveiling its report in the Lok Sabha, the Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress's Shashi Tharoor, called for an intensified global effort to dismantle terror infrastructure in neighboring countries. The panel recommends diplomatic efforts to expose Pakistan's links with terrorist groups.
The report highlights the necessity to strengthen India's land and sea borders to prevent terrorist infiltration. Additionally, it recommends that India, collaborating with international bodies, should combat radicalization and strengthen mechanisms against financial and digital terrorism.
