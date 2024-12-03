Left Menu

Combating Terror: Parliamentary Panel's Action Plan

A Parliamentary panel emphasizes the need for an action plan against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, urging dismantling of terror networks and enhancement of border security. The committee, led by Shashi Tharoor, recommends diplomatic, financial, and digital counter-terrorism measures to address radicalization and terrorist financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:14 IST
Combating Terror: Parliamentary Panel's Action Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive action plan to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The panel insists that dismantling terror networks and safe havens is crucial to curbing attacks in India.

Unveiling its report in the Lok Sabha, the Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress's Shashi Tharoor, called for an intensified global effort to dismantle terror infrastructure in neighboring countries. The panel recommends diplomatic efforts to expose Pakistan's links with terrorist groups.

The report highlights the necessity to strengthen India's land and sea borders to prevent terrorist infiltration. Additionally, it recommends that India, collaborating with international bodies, should combat radicalization and strengthen mechanisms against financial and digital terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024