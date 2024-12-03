Mystery Surrounds 12-Year-Old's Death at Delhi School

A tragic incident unfolded at a private school in south-west Delhi when a 12-year-old student, Prince of Kudumpur Pahari, was declared dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning.

The boy's family, led by his aunt Varshu, staged a protest demanding clarity and a thorough investigation from the school, alleging negligence in informing them about Prince's condition. They were misled about his whereabouts during the critical moments, adding to their distress.

Despite initial reports suggesting an altercation with another student, police investigations noted no visible injuries, though foam was found at his mouth. The possibility of a convulsion-related issue has been suggested. Interrogations with school personnel continue as legal proceedings are considered.

