Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds 12-Year-Old's Death at Delhi School

The death of Prince, a 12-year-old student, has raised suspicions as relatives protest outside a Delhi school. Authorities are criticized for their handling of the incident. Initial reports suggest death might be due to an altercation, but medical examinations suggest possible convulsions. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:30 IST
Mystery Surrounds 12-Year-Old's Death at Delhi School
Prince
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a private school in south-west Delhi when a 12-year-old student, Prince of Kudumpur Pahari, was declared dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning.

The boy's family, led by his aunt Varshu, staged a protest demanding clarity and a thorough investigation from the school, alleging negligence in informing them about Prince's condition. They were misled about his whereabouts during the critical moments, adding to their distress.

Despite initial reports suggesting an altercation with another student, police investigations noted no visible injuries, though foam was found at his mouth. The possibility of a convulsion-related issue has been suggested. Interrogations with school personnel continue as legal proceedings are considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024