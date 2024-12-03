Acquittal of Bangle Seller Tasleem Highlights Court's Judgement

Tasleem, a bangle seller, was acquitted by a sessions court on charges of molesting a minor, as prosecutors failed to produce substantial evidence. The court noted the lack of identification by the complainant.

The case, originating from a 2021 incident, involved accusations of inappropriate behavior towards a 13-year-old girl in Indore. However, the prosecution was unable to conclusively identify Tasleem as the perpetrator or demonstrate any forgery of identity documents.

Tasleem, relieved by the judgment, maintains his innocence and emphasizes faith in the justice system, while seeking resolution in a related pending assault case.

(With inputs from agencies.)