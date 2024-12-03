Delhi LG Saxena Welcomes New Wave of Home Guards

In a significant boost to Delhi's security framework, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ceremoniously distributed offer letters to 1,669 newly recruited Home Guards on Tuesday. The recruits, chosen from a competitive pool exceeding 100,000 applicants for 10,000 positions, include former Civil Defence Volunteers who previously served as bus marshals.

Saxena lauded the efforts of the new recruits, emphasizing increased gender representation with 181 women among those selected. Highlighting the competitive selection process, he expressed confidence that the new Guards would perform duties on par with trained police personnel.

In attendance at the ceremony were BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogender Chandolia. Saxena addressed ongoing discussions to expand the Home Guard quota and fill remaining vacancies, amidst political debates over the reinstatement of former bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers' demands for permanent roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)