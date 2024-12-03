Left Menu

Delhi LG Saxena Welcomes New Wave of Home Guards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena distributed offer letters to 1,669 new Home Guards, including former Civil Defence Volunteers. This move aims to bolster the city's security with a notable inclusion of women. A competitive process saw over 100,000 applicants for 10,000 advertised positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:25 IST
Delhi LG Saxena Welcomes New Wave of Home Guards
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Delhi's security framework, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ceremoniously distributed offer letters to 1,669 newly recruited Home Guards on Tuesday. The recruits, chosen from a competitive pool exceeding 100,000 applicants for 10,000 positions, include former Civil Defence Volunteers who previously served as bus marshals.

Saxena lauded the efforts of the new recruits, emphasizing increased gender representation with 181 women among those selected. Highlighting the competitive selection process, he expressed confidence that the new Guards would perform duties on par with trained police personnel.

In attendance at the ceremony were BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogender Chandolia. Saxena addressed ongoing discussions to expand the Home Guard quota and fill remaining vacancies, amidst political debates over the reinstatement of former bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers' demands for permanent roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024