Imran Khan's PTI Rally Blocked at Minar-i-Pakistan Over Security Concerns
Lahore's Deputy Commissioner has denied Imran Khan's PTI permission for a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, citing security threats and law and order concerns. This decision follows recommendations from the District Intelligence Committee, considering sensitive events and existing security challenges.
The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has turned down Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) request to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, citing safety threats and general law and order issues, Dawn reported. This decision aligns with the vigilance of the District Intelligence Committee, which highlighted severe security concerns.
PTI's application, submitted by Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari on March 22, was denied on Friday as per DC Syed Musa Raza's order following DIC's advice. The DIC considered the timing inappropriate due to security challenges and the coinciding death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, noted for potential unrest.
PTI leader Bari criticized the government's inability to provide security, emphasizing the potential risks in a video message. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court dismissed PTI's petition contesting this decision, further affirming the deputy commissioner's authority in such matters. Justice Farooq Haider remarked on PTI's right to contest the current ruling.
