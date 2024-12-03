Family Feud Turns Fatal in Gurugram: Brother-in-Law Arrested
A man in Gurugram's Bilaspur district was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law. The accused, Govind Manjhi, was taken into custody after a complaint by Ajay of Bas Padamka village. The incident occurred on December 1, following a drunken argument between Govind and the victim, Ajay Manjhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a grim development in Gurugram, police have apprehended a man suspected of murdering his brother-in-law in a family dispute gone deadly in the Bilaspur district.
The suspect, Govind Manjhi, is alleged to have attacked Ajay Manjhi, resulting in his death after a heated argument fueled by alcohol.
A complaint filed by a witness named Ajay of Bas Padamka village led to an FIR and Govind's subsequent arrest. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
