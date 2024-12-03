Mumbai Police Unveil Anmol Bishnoi as Key Conspirator in NCP Leader's Murder Case

The Mumbai police have revealed that Anmol Bishnoi, the younger sibling of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, orchestrated the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12. This disclosure was made during a Tuesday court session on the police's request for the remand of eight accused individuals.

The court, presided over by Special MCOCA Judge A M Patil, approved the police custody of these suspects, including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, until December 7. Anmol Bishnoi, recently detained in the USA, is now listed as one of the wanted accused in this high-profile case.

Police cited the need to investigate financial links providing support to the accused, as well as communication details among the suspects, as reasons for the extended custody. The stringent MCOCA provisions have been applied to all 26 individuals arrested so far, targeting the organized crime nature of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)