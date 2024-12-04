Congress' Bold Promise: Free Power up to 400 Units in Delhi

The Congress party has made a significant promise to Delhi residents, pledging free electricity up to 400 units each month if they secure power in the upcoming elections. City chief Devender Yadav emphasized the importance of this proposal at the Delhi Nyay Yatra held in the Kirari assembly segment.

Yadav stated the Congress party's commitment to implementing strict measures to prevent discoms from overcharging consumers with inflated bills. This promise, he argues, stands in sharp contrast to the current AAP government's provision of free electricity, capped at 200 units per month.

Yadav criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's administration, alleging a failure to deliver on promises such as transforming Delhi into a cleaner city and tackling garbage issues. He contended that these unmet promises have made life challenging for the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)