Putin's Unyielding Stance: No Compromise on Ukraine Peace Terms

President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's unaltered terms for ending the conflict in Ukraine while hinting at minor diplomatic progress. The dispute continues amid criticism of Russia’s territorial claims and NATO expansion concerns, with U.S. efforts for peace being closely monitored by all parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:38 IST
President Vladimir Putin, during his annual year-end press conference, maintained that Russia's terms for resolving the Ukraine conflict remain unchanged. Originally presented in June 2024, these terms offer no room for compromise, despite U.S. encouragement for a diplomatic settlement. Putin criticized Ukraine for lacking readiness for a peace agreement but acknowledged minor signals of willingness to engage in dialogue.

In his remarks, Putin reiterated Russia's demands for Ukraine to abandon its NATO aspirations and retreat from disputed territories. He painted a picture of Russian advancement on the battlefield, contradicting Ukrainian claims of resistance and mounting casualties. Kyiv has consistently called for a ceasefire, questioning Putin's commitment to peace.

As the conflict enters a critical phase, international dynamics grow tense with U.S. President Donald Trump aiming for a peace deal amid fears of a Russia-favorable outcome. European leaders have opted to borrow funds to support Ukraine's defense, avoiding the contentious use of frozen Russian assets. The ongoing confrontation, starting from Russia's 2022 invasion, continues to strain Russia-West relations.

