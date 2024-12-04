US Calls for Probe into Gaza Airstrike Tragedy
The United States has urged Israel to investigate allegations of airstrikes killing aid workers in Gaza. The call follows outrage over the death of Save the Children staffer Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi in Khan Younis. Washington is seeking more information from Israel Defense Forces about the incident.
The United States has issued a strong call for Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that its airstrikes in Gaza have led to the deaths of aid workers. This demand comes on the heels of profound anger over the recent death of Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi, a 39-year-old staff member of Save the Children, in an airstrike in Khan Younis on Saturday.
State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel expressed the U.S.'s outrage regarding the incident and highlighted the necessity for more details from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). "We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident," Patel remarked, pressing the IDF to deliver additional clarity surrounding the tragic events.
The U.S. insists that Israel must conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident and take necessary actions within their system. The plea signifies the Washington's commitment to ensuring accountability in the face of such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
