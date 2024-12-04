Left Menu

US Calls for Probe into Gaza Airstrike Tragedy

The United States has urged Israel to investigate allegations of airstrikes killing aid workers in Gaza. The call follows outrage over the death of Save the Children staffer Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi in Khan Younis. Washington is seeking more information from Israel Defense Forces about the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:38 IST
US Calls for Probe into Gaza Airstrike Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has issued a strong call for Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that its airstrikes in Gaza have led to the deaths of aid workers. This demand comes on the heels of profound anger over the recent death of Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi, a 39-year-old staff member of Save the Children, in an airstrike in Khan Younis on Saturday.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel expressed the U.S.'s outrage regarding the incident and highlighted the necessity for more details from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). "We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident," Patel remarked, pressing the IDF to deliver additional clarity surrounding the tragic events.

The U.S. insists that Israel must conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident and take necessary actions within their system. The plea signifies the Washington's commitment to ensuring accountability in the face of such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024