Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire in Lebanon Threatened by Israeli Strikes

Israeli forces have launched new drone and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon, killing a shepherd, which threatens a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged continued military action against Hezbollah. The conflict ties into broader violence involving Hamas and major humanitarian impacts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:58 IST
Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire in Lebanon Threatened by Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a recent escalation, Israeli forces executed new drone and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of a shepherd. These latest militaristic actions have further challenged the delicate ceasefire with Hezbollah, now in its sixth day.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed to maintaining what he termed a decisive military stance against any perceived ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, a pledge that comes after a major bout of airstrikes that saw nearly a dozen people killed in Lebanon.

Reacting to repeated ceasefire infractions from both sides, the heightened tensions arise amid ongoing violence in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have led to significant casualties and displacement among Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024