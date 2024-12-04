Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire in Lebanon Threatened by Israeli Strikes
Israeli forces have launched new drone and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon, killing a shepherd, which threatens a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged continued military action against Hezbollah. The conflict ties into broader violence involving Hamas and major humanitarian impacts in Gaza.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a recent escalation, Israeli forces executed new drone and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of a shepherd. These latest militaristic actions have further challenged the delicate ceasefire with Hezbollah, now in its sixth day.
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed to maintaining what he termed a decisive military stance against any perceived ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, a pledge that comes after a major bout of airstrikes that saw nearly a dozen people killed in Lebanon.
Reacting to repeated ceasefire infractions from both sides, the heightened tensions arise amid ongoing violence in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have led to significant casualties and displacement among Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)