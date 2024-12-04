Left Menu

U.S. and South Korea: Navigating a New Military Landscape

The U.S. and South Korean militaries are in communication following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. The Pentagon confirmed no request for U.S. assistance and stated no significant impact on U.S. troops in South Korea at this time.

The United States and South Korean armed forces are maintaining communication after South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, according to the Pentagon's announcement on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder clarified during a news briefing that Seoul has not requested assistance from the U.S. in response to the current situation.

Additionally, the Pentagon reported that there has been no significant effect on the approximately 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, despite the recent developments.

