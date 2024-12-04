U.S. and South Korea: Navigating a New Military Landscape

The United States and South Korean armed forces are maintaining communication after South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, according to the Pentagon's announcement on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder clarified during a news briefing that Seoul has not requested assistance from the U.S. in response to the current situation.

Additionally, the Pentagon reported that there has been no significant effect on the approximately 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, despite the recent developments.

