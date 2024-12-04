U.S. Military Conducts Defensive Strike in Eastern Syria

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. military conducted a defensive strike on weapon systems in eastern Syria, clarifying the action was separate from ongoing rebel advances in the area.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder indicated the military targeted three mobile rocket launchers and a T-64 tank following projectile launches towards U.S. troops at the Military Support Site Euphrates. According to Ryder, these strikes were necessary to neutralize imminent threats to American personnel and were not associated with other activities in northwest Syria.

Ryder further noted that investigations are underway to identify the entity responsible for the attacks, highlighting that Iran-backed forces have previously launched assaults from the region. Currently, approximately 900 U.S. troops are stationed in Syria, with their primary mission being to counter Islamic State militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)