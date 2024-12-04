Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the Georgian capital, converging on the parliament in a resounding show of dissent against the ruling party's decision to halt negotiations for joining the European Union.

For the sixth consecutive night, riot police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas, attempting to disperse the protesters who retaliated with fireworks and erected barricades on the capital's central boulevard. So far, nearly 300 protestors have been detained, and 26 individuals, including three officers, have been hospitalized due to injuries.

The ongoing protests, fueled by allegations of election rigging and democratic backsliding, come in response to the government's decision to suspend EU talks, which the opposition views as crucial for Georgia's future. Demonstrators are calling for new elections, asserting that their struggle is fundamentally about preserving democracy and human rights.

