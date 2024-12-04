Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Delhi: Family Found Dead

In Delhi's Neb Sarai area, a middle-aged couple and their daughter were discovered dead at their home. Identified as Rajesh, Komal, and Kavita, the bodies were found by Rajesh's son. The incident was reported by a neighbor, and police have launched an investigation into the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:26 IST
Tragic Discovery in Delhi: Family Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a family of three was found dead in their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai area. The deceased were identified as Rajesh, aged 55, his wife Komal, aged 47, and their 23-year-old daughter, Kavita.

The heartbreaking discovery was made by Rajesh's son shortly after he returned from his morning walk. According to Vinod, a neighbor, the bodies were found at approximately 5.30 am, prompting the son to alert nearby residents.

Following the notification from the neighbors, police were called to the scene and have subsequently launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The incident has left the community in shock as they await further information from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024