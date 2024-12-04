Tragic Discovery in Delhi: Family Found Dead

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a family of three was found dead in their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai area. The deceased were identified as Rajesh, aged 55, his wife Komal, aged 47, and their 23-year-old daughter, Kavita.

The heartbreaking discovery was made by Rajesh's son shortly after he returned from his morning walk. According to Vinod, a neighbor, the bodies were found at approximately 5.30 am, prompting the son to alert nearby residents.

Following the notification from the neighbors, police were called to the scene and have subsequently launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The incident has left the community in shock as they await further information from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)