Martial Law Controversy in South Korea: A Constitutional Debate

In a move that has sparked controversy, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea declared martial law late on Tuesday. The president's office justified the decision on Wednesday, insisting it was within constitutional limits. It refuted claims that martial law forces had interfered with lawmakers' access to parliament.

The declaration was aimed at suppressing political activity and censoring the media, a contentious step that drew widespread criticism. However, President Yoon reversed the martial law hours later after facing parliamentary rejection, highlighting the legislative body's pushback.

The incident has ignited a broader debate on the extent of governmental power, legal authority, and the role of checks and balances in South Korea's democratic system.

