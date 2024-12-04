Left Menu

Delhi Excise Policy: High Court Seeks AAP & BRS Leaders' Responses

The Delhi High Court has demanded responses from AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and K Kavitha on an ED plea regarding the handling of 'unrelied documents' in an alleged excise policy-related money laundering case. The case involves irregularities in policy modification and licensing favours.

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to multiple AAP leaders and BRS's K Kavitha concerning the Enforcement Directorate's plea on the excise policy-related money laundering case. The ED challenges the trial court's directive mandating the provision of 'unrelied documents' to the accused.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri called for responses from all 40 accused individuals, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by January 30. The trial court's previous decision required the ED to supply the chargesheet and digital records of certain documents to the accused.

Disagreements over document sharing arise as the ED follows an apex court guideline, requiring only a list of such documents during scrutiny, not the full documents. Meanwhile, allegations of excise policy irregularities, implemented by the Delhi government in 2021, continue to drive the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

