Tragic Collision on Dwarka Flyover

A fatal accident occurred on the Dwarka Sector 21 flyover when a car and SUV collided, resulting in the car catching fire. The SUV's passengers escaped, but the car's driver perished. The police are investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded early Wednesday on the Dwarka Sector 21 flyover when a vehicle collision led to a fatal conflagration. The accident involved a Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta.

Police reports indicate that upon collision, both vehicles erupted into flames. Tragically, while the occupants of the SUV managed to escape unscathed, the driver of the Eeco was not as fortunate and was found deceased when firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Authorities have registered a case and are working diligently to ascertain the identity of the victim. As investigations continue, the incident serves as a grim reminder of road safety challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

