Tragic Collision on Dwarka Flyover

A tragic incident unfolded early Wednesday on the Dwarka Sector 21 flyover when a vehicle collision led to a fatal conflagration. The accident involved a Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta.

Police reports indicate that upon collision, both vehicles erupted into flames. Tragically, while the occupants of the SUV managed to escape unscathed, the driver of the Eeco was not as fortunate and was found deceased when firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Authorities have registered a case and are working diligently to ascertain the identity of the victim. As investigations continue, the incident serves as a grim reminder of road safety challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)