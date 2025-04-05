Maharashtra Hospital Controversy: Calls for Justice after Tragic Incident

The controversy surrounding Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has intensified, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denouncing the alleged refusal to admit a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, due to a Rs 10 lakh deposit. The tragic incident has sparked widespread protests and a call for justice.

Fadnavis met with the victim's family in Pune, insisting that the guilty should face consequences and promising preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future. The government has formed a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly, while political activists continue their demonstrations outside the hospital.

In light of public pressure, the hospital has decided to eliminate deposit demands for emergency cases. Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, the medical director, contends that while the hospital was not directly culpable, it is reassessing its sensitivity to patients' financial constraints. Despite the ongoing protests, the internal inquiry questions the veracity of the allegations.

