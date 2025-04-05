Left Menu

Maharashtra Hospital Controversy: Calls for Justice after Tragic Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls for punishment after a pregnant woman's death following an alleged refusal of admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over deposit issues. The hospital has stopped demanding deposits in emergencies amid ongoing protests, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:25 IST
Maharashtra Hospital Controversy: Calls for Justice after Tragic Incident
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has intensified, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denouncing the alleged refusal to admit a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, due to a Rs 10 lakh deposit. The tragic incident has sparked widespread protests and a call for justice.

Fadnavis met with the victim's family in Pune, insisting that the guilty should face consequences and promising preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future. The government has formed a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly, while political activists continue their demonstrations outside the hospital.

In light of public pressure, the hospital has decided to eliminate deposit demands for emergency cases. Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, the medical director, contends that while the hospital was not directly culpable, it is reassessing its sensitivity to patients' financial constraints. Despite the ongoing protests, the internal inquiry questions the veracity of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025