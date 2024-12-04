Justice Served: MACT Grants Rs 30.5 Lakh for Tragic Highway Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has delivered a verdict awarding a total of Rs 30.5 lakh to the families of two individuals who lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in 2020.

The incident occurred on February 24 when an auto rickshaw carrying the victims collided with a truck dangerously parked on the roadside without any warning. Following the tragedy, the families of the deceased filed separate petitions against the truck's owners seeking compensation.

In a ruling dated November 29, MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal determined that the truck driver was at fault, directing the vehicle's owners and the insurer to compensate the victims' families with 7.5% interest per annum from the date the claim was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)