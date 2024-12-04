Left Menu

South Korea's Tumult: From Doctors' Strikes to Political Turmoil

Amid tense political scenes in Seoul, South Korea's recent chaotic events are being analyzed, particularly President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. As impeachment motions are introduced, the nation is also facing a nationwide doctors' strike challenging healthcare amidst demographic woes. Political scandals further complicate the scenario.

Updated: 04-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:42 IST
The streets of Seoul have become the epicenter of political tension, with lawmakers and troops clashing after President Yoon Suk Yeol's abrupt martial law declaration sparked outrage. The events are rooted in South Korea's complex socio-political landscape, which remains marred by historical upheaval and contentious governance.

Healthcare has taken center stage as junior doctors engage in an extended strike. This walkout, stemming from a government initiative to increase medical school enrollments, underscores the healthcare sector's struggle in a country facing a demographic crisis with an aging and declining population.

In parallel, South Korea's political realm is in turmoil. Lee Jae-myung, the opposition leader under legal scrutiny, could benefit politically from the controversial martial law declaration. The chaotic situation is reminiscent of the protests that led to the downfall of former President Park Geun-hye.

