Political Turmoil: The National Herald Debate

The Karnataka Assembly faced a commotion when Congress MLA A S Ponnanna sought discussion on the National Herald case, arguing misuse of central agencies. BJP opposed the discussion, linking it only to a notice sent to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, leading to an adjournment. Proceedings resumed amidst emotional exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:04 IST
This Wednesday, a storm brewed in the Karnataka Assembly as Congress MLA A S Ponnanna called for a discussion on the National Herald case, alleging the misuse of central agencies to target the Congress party.

Opposition members from the BJP countered, arguing the case wasn't directly linked to the state, barring a notice to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, which led to an hour-long adjournment.

Upon resumption, robust debates ensued, with Law Minister H K Patil emotively citing the National Herald's historic ties to the freedom struggle. The session marked the Assembly's second uproar, following previous tumult over the Gruha Lakshmi scheme accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

