Greece Breaks Apart Colombian Sex Trafficking Ring

In a significant crackdown, Greek authorities have successfully dismantled a notorious criminal group involved in trafficking Colombian women to Greece for sex work. According to police reports, the operation led to the arrest of the ring leader and eight other key members, effectively disrupting a network that has been operational since 2019.

A total of 29 women, who were lured to Greece with promises of lucrative dancing jobs, are receiving support and protection. Upon arrival, their identification documents were seized, and they were coerced into sexual exploitation to repay fabricated debts, police revealed.

The investigation gained momentum following a victim's testimony, prompting raids on various locations tied to the group. Police seized cash, weapons, and incriminating documents during the raids. While two members remain at large, including one suspect in Colombia, the operation continues to gather momentum.

