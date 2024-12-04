Left Menu

Fraud Investigation Looms Over Former EU Justice Chief

Belgian authorities have initiated a fraud investigation into former EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, focusing on potential money laundering activities. The investigation was launched just after Reynders' term ended, with house searches already conducted. The inquiry is reportedly tied to the national lottery, but details remain scarce.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:39 IST
Belgian authorities have announced an investigation into possible fraud involving Didier Reynders, the former European Union Justice Commissioner. The investigation began shortly after his term concluded, with law enforcement conducting house searches as part of the inquiry.

An Schoonjans, a spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor general's office, confirmed that the probe is centered on alleged money laundering activities. Details remain limited as the investigation continues, and the connection with the national lottery has not been officially confirmed.

The investigation raises questions about the integrity with which corruption and rule of law principles were managed during Reynders' tenure. His political party, Renew, has refrained from commenting on the ongoing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

