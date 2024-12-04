Fraud Investigation Looms Over Former EU Justice Chief

Belgian authorities have announced an investigation into possible fraud involving Didier Reynders, the former European Union Justice Commissioner. The investigation began shortly after his term concluded, with law enforcement conducting house searches as part of the inquiry.

An Schoonjans, a spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor general's office, confirmed that the probe is centered on alleged money laundering activities. Details remain limited as the investigation continues, and the connection with the national lottery has not been officially confirmed.

The investigation raises questions about the integrity with which corruption and rule of law principles were managed during Reynders' tenure. His political party, Renew, has refrained from commenting on the ongoing proceedings.

