Legislative Call to Protect Gig Economy Workers Amidst Protests

Congress MP B Mannickam Tagore urges legislative action to protect gig economy workers from unfair wages and unsafe conditions. Highlighting their struggles, he advocates for job security and social benefits, framing it as a human rights issue. Shashi Tharoor echoes the call for work-life balance to prevent tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:50 IST
In a fervent appeal, Congress MP B Mannickam Tagore called for legislation to safeguard the rights of gig economy workers on Wednesday. His call, voiced during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, seeks fair wages, job security, and social benefits for these workers, who he described as enduring unfair wages and hazardous conditions.

Tagore spotlighted the troubling conditions of gig workers at Amazon India, including warehouse staff and delivery personnel earning less than Rs 10,000 monthly. Despite Amazon's claims of providing PF and insurance, he argued the reality starkly contrasts these promises, evidenced by ongoing protests during the Black Friday event, highlighting deep-seated economic inequality.

Supporting his call, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Union Minister of Labour for strict enforcement of laws on work hours to avoid tragedies like the untimely demise of Anna Sebastian, citing a systemic failure needing urgent address. Both MPs seek an urgent legislative intervention for worker protection and humane working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

