Legislative Call to Protect Gig Economy Workers Amidst Protests

In a fervent appeal, Congress MP B Mannickam Tagore called for legislation to safeguard the rights of gig economy workers on Wednesday. His call, voiced during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, seeks fair wages, job security, and social benefits for these workers, who he described as enduring unfair wages and hazardous conditions.

Tagore spotlighted the troubling conditions of gig workers at Amazon India, including warehouse staff and delivery personnel earning less than Rs 10,000 monthly. Despite Amazon's claims of providing PF and insurance, he argued the reality starkly contrasts these promises, evidenced by ongoing protests during the Black Friday event, highlighting deep-seated economic inequality.

Supporting his call, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Union Minister of Labour for strict enforcement of laws on work hours to avoid tragedies like the untimely demise of Anna Sebastian, citing a systemic failure needing urgent address. Both MPs seek an urgent legislative intervention for worker protection and humane working conditions.

