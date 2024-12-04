Left Menu

Modernizing Safety: The Boilers Bill, 2024

The Rajya Sabha discussed The Boilers Bill, 2024, aiming to replace the 1923 Act to enhance boiler safety. Introduced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the bill addresses outdated regulations, promotes uniformity in boiler management, and eases business operations. Opposition protests and clarification demands marked the session.

Modernizing Safety: The Boilers Bill, 2024
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The Rajya Sabha engaged in discussions on The Boilers Bill, 2024, on Wednesday, focusing on replacing the century-old Boilers Act of 1923. This new legislation aims to regulate boilers and enhance the safety of life and property from potential steam boiler explosions.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented the bill, stirring debate amidst opposition members' protests over an unrelated issue involving External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on China. Despite pushback, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed clarifications, leading to a walkout by opposition members.

During the debate, BJP MP Brij Lal emphasized the need to discard colonial era laws, highlighting that the current Act lacks adequate measures for modern boiler safety and maintenance. The bill, endorsed by the Union Cabinet and introduced earlier in the month, is set to benefit industries and the MSME sector by easing compliance burdens and updating safety protocols.

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

