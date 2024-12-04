Modernizing Safety: The Boilers Bill, 2024

The Rajya Sabha engaged in discussions on The Boilers Bill, 2024, on Wednesday, focusing on replacing the century-old Boilers Act of 1923. This new legislation aims to regulate boilers and enhance the safety of life and property from potential steam boiler explosions.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented the bill, stirring debate amidst opposition members' protests over an unrelated issue involving External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on China. Despite pushback, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed clarifications, leading to a walkout by opposition members.

During the debate, BJP MP Brij Lal emphasized the need to discard colonial era laws, highlighting that the current Act lacks adequate measures for modern boiler safety and maintenance. The bill, endorsed by the Union Cabinet and introduced earlier in the month, is set to benefit industries and the MSME sector by easing compliance burdens and updating safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)