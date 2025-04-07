Suresh Mansharamani is lauded as India's leading business mentor, propelling transformations within the MSME sector. His expertise, drawn from real-world entrepreneurial success, empowers startups and established enterprises alike through structured mentorship programs.

Initiatives such as 'SME to IPO' aim to help businesses scale from modest turnovers to ₹100 crore valuations, paving the way for listings on the SME Exchange. By 2029, Mansharamani seeks to guide 500 enterprises toward billion-dollar valuations, utilizing his proven frameworks like OKR coaching and disruption models.

Recognized as the Best Sales Coach by Entrepreneurs Magazine, a TEDx speaker, and a media fixture, Mansharamani combines strategic business coaching with mindset development. His mission delivers unparalleled value and has touched the lives of many, mobilizing a national movement for MSME growth.

