UK and Qatar Strengthen Financial Ties with New Agreement
Britain and Qatar are set to sign a memorandum aimed at boosting cooperation in financial services, particularly in fintech and green finance. This agreement, part of Qatar's state visit to the UK, seeks to enhance ties and promote investment between the two nations.
On Wednesday, the United Kingdom and Qatar will formalize a collaborative agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in financial services, with an emphasis on fintech and green finance sectors.
The signing will occur at Downing Street in London, where Qatari delegates will be hosted by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and Economic Secretary Tulip Siddiq, according to a statement from the finance ministry.
Similar agreements have been established with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates previously. This memorandum coincides with the state visit of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which aims to strengthen investment and economic ties, with additional discussions planned with UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
