Priyanka Gandhi Urges Central Support for Kerala Landslide Victims

A Kerala delegation led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing for the Centre’s support for landslide victims. Gandhi emphasized the need for humanitarian aid beyond politics, highlighting the devastation faced by affected families and the crucial role of government assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:16 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/X: @priyankagandhi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Kerala parliamentarians, headed by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. The group sought the Centre's aid for those affected by landslides, urging the government to transcend political divides and focus on humanitarian relief efforts.

Gandhi expressed concern for the victims in Wayanad, who are left without support systems. She emphasized that if the Centre doesn't intervene in these dire circumstances, it sends a negative message nationwide, particularly to those directly impacted by the disaster. She recounted discussions with Shah, highlighting the severe consequences of the river's altered course.

Gandhi stressed the importance of prioritizing human suffering over politics and appealed for governmental help to enable recovery. The delegation underscored the tragedy experienced by families and communities, noting the need for timely and effective relief measures. Shah assured them of a detailed response regarding promised relief by Thursday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

