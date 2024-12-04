Left Menu

AIMIM Stages Latur Protest Over Sambhal Mosque Violence

The AIMIM organized a protest in Latur to condemn alleged atrocities against Muslims in Sambhal, UP, during a mosque survey. Focusing on four deaths and injuries, they demanded a central investigation and financial compensation for affected families, while accusing the government of promoting communal hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:18 IST
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In Latur, Maharashtra, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led a protest on Wednesday to voice outrage over the reported mistreatment of Muslims during recent unrest in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The conflict arose following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. According to reports, violence erupted on November 24 when protestors gathered near the mosque and engaged in clashes with security forces, leading to four fatalities and numerous injuries.

The demonstration in Latur centered around demands for a rigorous inquiry by the central government, suspension of culpable officers, and financial aid to victims' families. AIMIM's district leader, Mohammad Ali Shaikh, accused the government of inciting communal division and called for an immediate end to the persecution of Muslims.

