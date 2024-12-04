Left Menu

Supreme Court Transfers High Profile Political Investigation to CBI

The Supreme Court has transferred two FIRs against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose to the CBI. This decision follows concerns of a politically charged atmosphere and potential bias in the local police investigation, given Bose's political connections and past personal grievances with TMC figures.

Updated: 04-12-2024 18:07 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of two FIRs lodged against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision comes amid a politically charged atmosphere in West Bengal, which has raised questions about the fairness of local investigations.

The bench, consisting of Justices B V Nagarathna and Pankaj Mithal, highlighted the political tensions in the state, noting that Bose's earlier marriage to the daughter of TMC MP Kalyan Banerji, and its subsequent dissolution, had led to increased animosity. The court expressed concerns about local police bias, potentially hindering a fair investigation.

Considering these factors, the Supreme Court deemed it appropriate for the CBI to handle the case, ensuring an impartial investigation. The BJP leader, an advocate, had alleged that his CISF guards and he were attacked in West Bengal, prompting the plea for a change of investigative authority.

