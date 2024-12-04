Left Menu

Controversy at Global Expo: The Bangladesh Stalls Story

Bangladeshi goods stalls at a global expo were removed following protests by Bajrang Dal members. They demanded the removal of Bangladeshi products and signage due to alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Security measures have been heightened to prevent any disturbances.

Updated: 04-12-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Stalls displaying Bangladeshi goods were taken down at a global expo when Bajrang Dal members demanded their removal. The group cited atrocities against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh as the reason for their protest.

Bajrang Dal representatives engaged with event organizers and insisted that all references to 'Bangladesh' be eliminated from promotional materials. Additionally, they sought the removal of the word from the Bangladesh visa center's signboard.

In response to these tensions, authorities deployed extra police forces at the event venue and around the visa office to ensure security and deter potential incidents. Officials report that the situation is currently stable with continuous monitoring in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

